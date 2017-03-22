AMBER Alert Update: Stolen Car Found In Flint, Two Children Safe

A state wide AMBER Alert is now over.

Two children in the backseat of a stolen car were found safe.

Someone took the car from a gas station near Flint around 7 Wednesday morning.

Two-year-old Ariana and 9-month-old Lincoln Bunning were in the backseat when their mother went into the gas station to buy cigarettes.

She saw a heavy set man get into her car and take off.

Police say it's not clear if she left the car running.

The two children were found Wednesday morning on the north side of Flint inside the car.

Police are now trying to find the man who stole it.

Police issued an AMBER Alert just after 9 a.m., but some say they didn't get it until 9:42 this morning.

Again, it has since been cancelled.

The man was caught on gas station surveillance cameras.

Police are now analyzing that to try and identify him.