Documents Show Former Trump Aide Secretly Worked With Russians

President Trump's former Campaign Chairman, Paul Manafort, had secretly worked with Russians to advance interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A 2005 strategy plan from Manafort has surfaced, detailing ways to benefit the 'Putin government,’ while at that time relations between Russia and the U.S. were getting worse.

Manafort's arrangement was with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a close ally to Putin.

Manafort has admitted to having worked with Deripaska but said their relationship is being unfairly judged as inappropriate.