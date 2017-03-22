Four Shanty Creek Condos Destroyed In Early Morning Fire

Four condos at Shanty Creek Resorts are destroyed after a fire sparked early Wednesday morning.

Details are limited right now but we do know the fire started around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the resort’s Sudendorf Condos.

The fire has been put out thanks to the quick response from five fire departments.

Fire departments tell us the fire broke out in the top right hand corner of the complex.

It was originally called as a chimney fire, then a kitchen fire, but right now the true cause is under investigation.

There were 4 families living in these units but they are safe.

“Well we had four families in the apartment complex displaced,” says Mancelona Fire Chief Ed Sayre. “We contacted Red Cross, they're taking care of their needs as far as locating them some place to stay at this time.”

Fire crews say they are meeting on the scene later Wednesday to continue investigations

