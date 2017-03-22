MTM On The Road: Lucky's Market Grand Opening Today in Traverse - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Lucky's Market Grand Opening Today in Traverse City

Posted: Updated:

Why open a business with a plastic ribbon when you can do it with bacon instead? Today Lucky's Market officially opens for business in Traverse City, and yes, they're doing it with a Bacon Cutting Ceremony complete with samples of their award winning in-house smoked bacon. Today at 10am the founders of the Colorado-based chain welcome food lovers to their organic-focused mission, including special features like smoothie and juice bar, fresh sushi, Sip and Stroll beverages, bulk foods and more. The U-S 31 location is the second Lucky's Market in the state of Michigan, the other being a popular grocery destination in Ann Arbor. Are you feeling lucky this morning, northern Michigan?!