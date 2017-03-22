Everyone OK After Crash Between Clare County Transit Bus, Pickup Truck

Everyone is OK after a Clare County Transit bus collided with a pickup truck hauling a trailer filled with construction equipment.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Park Street, near Lake Street, in Harrison.

Deputies say a bus carrying four passengers was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the pickup. The bus then hit the curb, left the roadway and stopped in someone’s yard.

The crash caused the construction equipment to fall off of the trailer.

No one was injured, but both vehicles ended up with extensive damage.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies say they believe the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.