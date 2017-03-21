Manton House Damaged After Trailer Detached from Tractor

Wexford County Sheriff's deputies say a scary scene unfolded after a trailer detached from a tractor.

The trailer went right into the entry way of a house on Old-131 in Manton.

The home owner said besides the damage to the outside of the home, the only valuable item damaged was a refrigerator.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time and the trailer didn't go far enough into the house to hurt any of the owner's animals.

“My first thought was I hope my animals are alright because that stuff can be replaced, pets can’t, they’re part of the family,” said homeowner Ethan Burns. “Getting here seeing what it did, I mean it was a little bit of relief that it wasn’t as bad as it sounded.”

Michigan State Police and the Wexford Sheriff's Department are still investigating how the trailer detached from the tractor.