Traverse City Commissioners Vote to Extend Workshop Brewing's Patio and Hours

By Whitney Amann, Reporter
Traverse City commissioners voted to give the green light to a local business expansion plan but some didn’t want to see it happen.

Workshop Brewing Company will now expand its patio to make use of the newly remodeled sidewalk on Garland Street.

On city property, you can't drink past 11 p.m. so founder, Pete Kirkwood requested the patio extension, as well as extending the time to midnight, to match his current outdoor seating.

City staff and police recommended against it concerned it would set a precedent for the rest of the city.

Commissioners are allowing the expansion at Workshop Brewing Company but say further requests will be handled on a case by case basis.

“The chief of police, the city clerk and the other city employees raised totally valid concerns and their main concern had to do with making sure that people in similar situations are treated similarly, other restaurants and bars, and also a concern for public safety, said Kirkwood.

Workshop Brewing Company's patio will be open in time for the anticipated busy spring and summer season.

