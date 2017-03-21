Traverse City Hosts Jobs for Vets Hiring Fair - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Hosts Jobs for Vets Hiring Fair

By Whitney Amann, Reporter
More than 60 employers with hundreds of jobs available for veterans were in Traverse City on Monday.

The Hagerty Center hosted the third annual Jobs for Vets hiring fair.

It was not only for men and women who recently left the military but also for vets who are looking for better jobs.

Founder Scott Herzberg says veterans have many values and characteristics that businesses want, making this a popular and successful fair.

“It’s all about veterans,” said Herzberg. “It’s about welcoming back to our community, recognizing what they bring to our workforce and getting them jobs. We believe that they took care of us and now it's our turn to take care of them."

They had on the spot interviews and hiring in addition to housing resources and benefits.

