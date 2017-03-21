Man Will Spend More Than Two Decades In Prison For Killing Roscommon Co. Woman

The man who shot and killed a Roscommon County woman two years ago learned his fate in court.

He will spend more than two decades in prison.

It happened back on June 24, 2015 when Francisco Arroyo killed Anita Bright in her Nester Township home on Greenwood Road.

Arroyo was sentenced earlier this month to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Arroyo also shot Bright's boyfriend, Brian Benmark, who survived.

That led to a state-wide search for Arroyo.

State police arrested him at a relative's home in Warren.