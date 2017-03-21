Otsego County Offering Text-to-911 Service

A new service in Otsego County gives people in emergencies the ability to communicate via text with 911 dispatchers.

The Text-to-911 service launched Monday.

Michigan State Police say it's ideal for someone who is hearing impaired or in situations when someone is held captive or in a domestic dispute, unable to make a phone call.

It can also help if someone has poor cellular service, but can send a text.

While it's a great new tool, dispatchers say a phone call to 911 is still the best option.

"We don't want it to take place of a phone call unless you don't have the ability to talk, actually talk on the phone," MSP Gaylord Regional dispatch director Jackie Haag said. "Talking to us is the best way to get the information."

The dispatch director says several other Michigan counties are working to get the Text-to-911 service as well.