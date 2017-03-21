Otsego County Offering Text-to-911 Service - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Otsego County Offering Text-to-911 Service

Posted: Updated:

A new service in Otsego County gives people in emergencies the ability to communicate via text with 911 dispatchers.

The Text-to-911 service launched Monday.

Michigan State Police say it's ideal for someone who is hearing impaired or in situations when someone is held captive or in a domestic dispute, unable to make a phone call. 

It can also help if someone has poor cellular service, but can send a text.

While it's a great new tool, dispatchers say a phone call to 911 is still the best option.

"We don't want it to take place of a phone call unless you don't have the ability to talk, actually talk on the phone," MSP Gaylord Regional dispatch director Jackie Haag said. "Talking to us is the best way to get the information."

The dispatch director says several other Michigan counties are working to get the Text-to-911 service as well.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

    Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:01:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:06:14 GMT

    Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

    Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

  • Baldwin Community Reacts To GEO Prison Closing Again

    Baldwin Community Reacts To GEO Prison Closing Again

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:37:36 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:37:36 GMT

    The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed. 

    The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed. 

  • Traverse City Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty, Abusing Cat

    Traverse City Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty, Abusing Cat

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:26:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:26:40 GMT

    In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport. 

    In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport. 

    •   