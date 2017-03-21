Essential Air Service Program Facing Federal Budget Cut, Potential Impact to N. MI Airports

Part of President Trump's proposed budget could lead to cuts in subsidies that help small airports in Northern Michigan.

The proposed cut would get rid of the Essential Air Service (E.A.S.) program.

That program provides helps pay for airline service to several airports in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on the concerns over the potential cuts.

Tuesday was a busy day at the Pellston Regional Airport where one of the airlines, SkyWest Airlines, uses the federally funded E.A.S. program.

It's one of the things that could be cut from the federal budget.

"It was designed to help small communities with their air service so subsidies would come out of that program which the airlines will use to offset any costs at the airport," Pellston Regional Airport manager Kelley Atkins said.

The E.A.S. program accounts for about $175 million of the federal budget.

Atkins says roughly $1 million a year goes to SkyWest Airlines.

"As an airport, you'd hate to see this program go away," Atkins said. "Anything you can do to help the airlines out gives you a better chance to keep and build on your service."

"We use Pellston as often as we can, so if we can get a flight out of here, we go out of Pellston," a traveler Susan Baker-Smith said.

Baker-Smith hopes any cuts don't affect the convenience of having flights to Detroit from an airport close to home.

"That would be sad for the people that live here and it's just an easy way to bring people to our beautiful area as well," Baker-Smith said. "That would be a bummer."

Atkins says it's too early to say for sure what will happen.

"Right now we just work closely with our congressmen and our senators and let them know that we feel that this is a very important program and it should stay," Atkins said.

Atkins says they will be closely following the budget and any developments to see how it could impact them.

Manistee County Blacker Airport, Alpena Regional Airport and Chippewa County International are also part of the threatened E.A.S. program.