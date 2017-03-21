Elderly Crawford Co. Man Wins $300,000 From Michigan Lottery

A 94-year-old man in Crawford County has won big.

He received a large check in the amount of $300,000 after winning Michigan Lottery’s Double Bonus Instant Game.

Ervin Smolinski of South Branch is a World War II veteran. He has his daughter-in-law to thank, as she bought the winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy in Farmington Hills.

“Every month, I buy some instant tickets and send them as gifts to family members who have birthdays that month. It’s turned into a bit of a tradition, and now everyone sends me scratch offs and chocolate for my birthday,” Smolinski said.

After realizing he won, he wanted to make sure to keep it safe.

“I wanted to keep the ticket safe, so I kept it in my pocket,” he said.

His birthday was March 17, and on Tuesday he visited the lottery headquarters to pick up his belated birthday present.

With his winnings he plans on investing, buying a new shed and a used car.

“I’m pretty frugal, I always shop sales and take care of my money and that won’t change. The only thing that will change is I won’t have as much stress in my life worrying about money,” Smolinski said.