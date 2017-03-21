Scottville Based Five CAP Receives $1.2 Million Federal Grant

A more than $1 million grant for a Northern Michigan organization will go to expand early childhood education.

Monday the Department of Health and Human Services announced they are giving Five CAP $1.2 million.

The organization is based out of Scottville in Mason County.

They say they'll use it to expand their early head start program.

This would help Five CAP reach more children ages 0-3, giving them a head start on learning.

Preschool teacher Sarah Logan says she sees a big difference in children when they are exposed to early education programs like the ones at Five CAP.

“It obviously helps with the transition. A child that's used to being dropped off and in a school setting is going to have an easier time entering my classroom bonding with me, saying good bye to their parents and then bonding with friends,” said Logan.

She's hopeful this grant money means Five CAP can prepare more students before they come to her classroom.

“It also helps with the rate or the speed that they we cover things. If they're already in the mindset of learning or wanting to learn, we can kind of move at a faster pace, get through the alphabet quicker, higher numbers, higher counting,” said Logan.

Parents say they've seen the advantage in starting learning early.

“She has a love for school. I always thought until 3rd grade you actually have to learn to read and after that you have to read to learn, so I think there's a huge emphasis on early education and making sure they have the building blocks to be able to read. I know that we're giving her the best possible advantage and you need that,” said parent Jandin Miller.

This money is expected to benefit programs for children in four counties: Manistee, Lake, Newaygo and Mason.