New Director of Manistee Public Safety Introduced to Community

There's a new public safety director in Manistee, and Tuesday he was in town getting to know people.

Timothy Kozal is taking over for current director Dave Bachman who's retiring at the end of the month.

Bachman has been with the department since 1997.

Kozal spent more than 23 years with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the last 2 1/2 years as Chief of Police in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

He says he looks forward to meeting the community and working with both police officers and firefighters in Manistee.

“I think as an administration you need to make sure everyone goes home safe, and I need to provide those tools and that training necessary so they can. My goal is to come here, get to know everybody, get to know the business owners, I'm very big on community interaction, talking with everybody,” said Kozal.

Kozal's first day on the job will be sometime in mid-April