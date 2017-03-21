Men Facing Federal Charges For Having Fake Bills In Grand Traver - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Men Facing Federal Charges For Having Fake Bills In Grand Traverse Co.

Two men charged with having bogus bills in Grand Traverse County are now facing federal charges.

Alen Harris and Dajauvon Williams are facing charges in federal court for passing counterfeit money.

The two were charged in Grand Travese County for uttering and publishing counterfeit bills. 

They were arrested after police found them passing fake one hundred dollar bills with the same serial number used at a Family Fare grocery store in Traverse City.

Six fake one hundred dollar bills were found in the county.

Williams and Harris will now go to Grand Rapids for their federal charges.

