Mesick Consolidated Schools Introduces Million Dollar Bond Proposal For Upgrades

By Jeff Blakeman, Editor/Photojournalist
Safe and secure: two words a superintendent is keeping in mind as his district works to make changes. 

Mesick Consolidated Schools hosted their second community forum going over a bond proposal.

It would mean $14.5 million in upgrades if the bond passes in May, including plans to demolish the current elementary school.

It would also add a wing to the high school, creating a K-12 building. 
The district says it's only using half of the elementary school right now.

The rest of the money would go toward moving elementary students off M-115, updating technology, and improving their buildings. 

We started looking at our infrastructure, started doing facility studies and assessments and came to the conclusion that it's cheaper for us to build new rather than to renovate the old," said Scott Akon.

The district is asking for a $2 million increase. If your home has a market value of $120,000 you would pay around $10 extra a month in taxes. 

