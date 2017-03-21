Michigan Man Injured In Deadly Brussels Attack Reflects On Survivors' Struggles

Nearly one year after the deadly bombings in Brussels, many survivors, including Sebastian Bellin from Michigan, are feeling frustration and determination.

Wednesday marks one year since the attack.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has updated you on Bellin's progress all year long.

Bellin is a former pro basketball player who lives in Battle Creek.

He ran when an explosion brought the ceiling down in the departure hall.

He's had several operations on his hip and continues to heal from a severely damaged leg.

The attacks killed 32 people and wounded more than 300 others.

The challenge many survivors face now: debt.

Bellin is leading efforts to help those dealing with their medical costs.

“I see that dead woman who was next to me every day. You know, I didn't die. I was given a second chance. So I owe it to the woman next to me, I owe it to all the other victims to try to show them, hey, look, we can come back stronger. We can't do this by ourselves all the time,” said Bellin.

Bellin has spent some of his basketball money to raise awareness about struggling survivors.

He says the moment he survived the attack was where his second life started.