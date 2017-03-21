Two People Arrested For Harboring Fugitive in Lake Ann

Two more arrests tied to a Leelanau County fugitive.

Police say Jeremy Bower ran away from his home in Elmwood Township when the Traverse Narcotics Team showed up to search it.

Jacob Cullen and Savanna Albin were arrested and charged Tuesday for harboring a fugitive.

Michigan state police caught Bower in their house in Lake Ann, hiding in a basement.

Social media tips led them there.

Cullen and Albin told troopers they didn't know Bower was running from police.

Troopers say after Bower ran from his home, they found his two-year-old daughter, a three-year-old boy and two adults, along with cocaine, marijuana, a stolen gun and hundreds of dollars in cash inside the home.