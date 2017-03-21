Inside the Kitchen: Willow Mercantile in Cadillac

Great food and plenty to catch your eye, but this week our destination isn’t actually a restaurant!

A Cadillac favorite since 2010, anyone who’s paid a visit to Willow Mercantile will tell you it feels a lot like being a kid in a candy store.

Specializing in unique food items, hard to find kitchen curiosities and fresh made deli-sandwiches, it’s definitely an experience!

Willow’s also known as a haven for craft beer lovers.

For more information, click here.