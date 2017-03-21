Federal Agents Break Up Cockfighting Ring Near Detroit During Immigration Raid

Federal agents broke up a cockfighting ring south of Detroit during an immigration raid.

Homeland Security says Saturday's search was served in connection with an ongoing investigation tied to financial crimes, money laundering and gambling.

More than 80 people were inside the abandoned warehouse on the city's southwest side.

About 50 men could be deported.

More than 100 roosters were turned over to state agriculture officials.

The birds had to be euthanized.