President Trump Signs Bill Authorizing Mars Exploration, NASA Funding

President Donald Trump signed a new law in an effort to promote American space exploration.

It highlights a new focus for NASA and encourages the development of programs for human exploration of Mars.

It also awards a $19.1 billion budget for space flight initiatives in 2018.

“Almost half a century ago our brave astronauts first planted the American flag on the moon. That was a big moment in our history. Now, this nation is ready to be the first in space once again,” said Trump.