Living Right: Sports-Related Eye Injuries

When kids play sports, you expect them to get a few bumps and bruises.

But eye injuries are becoming more common, and they're happening in sports most people wouldn't think of.

Katie Boomgaard has the results of a new study and a warning for parents in today's Living Right.

Most of the eye injuries were minor, such as cuts and bruises around the eye.

The more serious ones included fractures to the eye socket, common during baseball.

Air and paintball guns caused the most serious injuries.

