Whitney Amann

Whitney joined the 9&10 News team as a reporter in the Traverse City bureau in February 2017.

She graduated from University of Michigan - Dearborn with her degree in journalism and screen studies. While in college, Whitney had internships with Detroit Public TV, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 in Detroit and WLNS Channel 6 in Lansing.

Whitney is from metro-Detroit but has grown up coming to Northern Michigan and is excited to call Traverse City home.

When she's not at work, Whitney loves being out on the water, exploring new areas and spending as much time as she can with family and friends.

If you have a story idea you can email Whitney at whitneyamann@9and10news.com, tweet @WhitneyTV910 or connect on Facebook.