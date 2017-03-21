Mesick Man Accused of Sex Crimes

A Mesick man could face more than a decade in prison after deputies say he sexually abused someone.

Wexford County sheriff's deputies say the man was formally charged Monday, but the crimes happened two years ago in Springville Township.

Dean Evans is accused of two different counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves force or coercion.

He is also charged with selling or giving alcohol to a minor.

The sheriff's office isn't sharing many details now, but we know this happened between June and August of 2015.

He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on just one sex crimes charge.