Ivanka Trump To Work Out Of West Wing Office, Planning To Seek Security Clearance

Ivanka Trump is getting her own spot in the White House, but not as a government employee.

A White House official says Ivanka will work out of an office in the West Wing.

The official confirmed President Donald Trump plans to seek a security clearance and government-provided communication devices for the first daughter.

She also wants access to classified information, but won't be a government employee.

Ivanka has business interests throughout the country and across the world.