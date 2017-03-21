Michigan Public School Advocates Suing To Block State From Helping Private Schools

Public school advocates in Michigan are suing to block the state from helping private schools.

The lawsuit will be filed Tuesday in the court of claims.

The state wants to help private schools pay to comply with state requirements, like immunization reporting and safety drills.

The Michigan Association of School Boards, groups representing school administrators and others oppose the plan.

They say spending $2.5 million in the current state budget on nonpublic schools is unconstitutional.

The organizations want to stop the funding now before it becomes an annual allotment and potentially grows to a bigger amount.

Their suit also will challenge the spending because the Senate did not approve it.