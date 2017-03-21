Timothy Kozal Taking Over As Manistee Public Safety Director

There's a new police chief in Manistee and Tuesday he was in town getting to know the area.

Timothy Kozal is taking over for retiring Public Safety Director Dave Bachman.

He has served in that role for the past 19 years.

Kozal spent 27 years in law enforcement including time with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and as chief of police in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

He says he looks forward to getting to know the people of Manistee as he starts his new job.

He'll officially take over in April.

