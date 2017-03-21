DNR Accepting Applications From Those Looking To Protect Forest Land Property

Michigan officials are looking for forest land owners who want to protect their property from any future developments.

Applications are available for those who want to enroll their property in Michigan’s Forest Legacy Program.

The program uses federal and matching funds to protect important woodlands in certain areas by buying property and converting it to public ownership.

Other arrangements could involve leaving land in private hands and paying the owner so the land stays protected.

Additionally, some owners may get tax benefits for limiting future use of the property.

The DNR says the Forest Legacy Program is important for recreational opportunities and preserving wildlife habitat.

Applications for the Forest Legacy Program are due by June 16.

