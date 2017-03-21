Dept. Of Homeland Security To Announce New Electronic Regulations On Foreign Flights

The Middle East’s largest airline is confirming that some of its US-bound passengers will be prevented from carrying certain electronics on flights.

The new rule is set to be officially announced sometime Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security.

It would temporarily ban passengers on US-bound flights from bringing electronic devices larger than a cell phone on board.

It will impact foreign flights from eight countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline was the first to announce Tuesday morning that some of its flights will be affected by the rule.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you more details about this expected announcement.