Adopt a Pet Tuesday: Trina, Collin James & Tink

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Trina, Collin James and Tink –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Trina is a 9-year-old Boxer mix. She’s spayed and all up-to-date on her vaccinations. All she needs now is a loving family willing to welcome her home! Trina is very sweet, and gets along great with children. So if she sounds like she’d make a good addition to your family, contact the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.

Don’t let his lack of spots fool you…Collin James is actually a Dalmatian mix. He’s 6 years old, housetrained, neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. This sweet guy wants what all other dogs do: a best friend! But he would prefer to live in a home with no other pets. If Collin James sounds like your kind of pal, contact the Chippewa County Animal Control Shelter in Sault Ste. Marie.

Tink is a 6-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat who’s housetrained, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. In other words, she’s ready for a home to call her own. This sweet girl loves attention, and gets along great with other cats and with children. So if Tink’s what you’re looking for, contact the Montcalm County Animal Shelter in Stanton!

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!