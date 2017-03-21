Senate Committee Begins Confirmation Hearing for Trump SCOTUS Nominee

The Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has officially kicked off.

During his first hearing on Monday, Gorsuch pledged to respect the rule of law, telling the Senators that courts must remain above politics.

But many Democratic Senators are still angry that Republicans blocked former-President Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, which happened a year ago this week.

On the other hand, Republicans are arguing that the vacancy of the late Justice Antonin Scalia's chair in the midst of the 2016 presidential election justified that block.

Confirmation hearings for Gorsuch are planned to continue through Thursday.