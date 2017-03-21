MTM On The Road: Creatures of The Light at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.

The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.

A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.

A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.

We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.

We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.

* Scattered Showers & Storms Today (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Warmer & A Bit Muggy Today * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- Today: Showers and storms will clear out this morning but some peeks of sunshine around mid day could feed storms that may be strong or possibly severe. The main window for these stronger storms will be 4/5pm to late this evening. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats wi...