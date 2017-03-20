"I Vaccinate" Campaign Aims To Education Michigan Parents About Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

A new public health campaign is looking to educate Michigan parents about vaccine-preventable diseases.

State officials, educators and health experts rolled out the campaign Monday in Lansing.

It's called, "I Vaccinate."

The goal is to give parents the information they need to protect their kids from easily prevented diseases.

Right now, Michigan's childhood immunization rates are some of the lowest in the country.

Speakers at Monday's event say vaccines don't just keep one child healthy, it keeps whole communities healthy.

The campaign will use TV, radio, digital, social and outdoor ads to stress the importance of vaccinating.