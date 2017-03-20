Midland Man Wins Gold At Special Olympics World Games

The Special Olympics World Games are underway in Austria, and one athlete is making Michigan proud with some gold.

Joe Kaczynski, of Midland, took gold in 5K freestyle cross country skiing Monday at the World Games in Ramsau.

It's his first gold medal after earning three bronzes as a long distance runner in 2003.

Kaczynski has three more events and three more chances to take home some hardware.

Good luck, Joe!