Healthy Living: Breakfast at the Office

Many experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

With most people trying to rush off to work, it's difficult to prepare a good, healthy breakfast at home.

So, why not prepare it at work instead?

In today's Healthy Living, we have some creative recipes that you can make at the office in under five minutes.

If you want some eggs for breakfast but don't have the time, try microwave coffee mug eggs.

Scramble two eggs in a coffee mug, add salt and pepper then microwave for about a minute thirty, while stirring half way through.