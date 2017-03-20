FBI Investigating Russian Interference In 2016 Presidential Election

The quest for answers continues on Capitol Hill.

Congress is looking into Russia's interference in the election and the president's wiretapping accusations.

At a House Intelligence Committee hearing Monday, FBI director James Comey confirmed the agency is investigating Russia's interference in the election.

That includes links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Comey stood by the conclusion it was meant to help President Donald Trump win.

The White House continues to deny any connection.

At the hearing, director Comey also refuted the president's tweets claiming former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, saying there's no information that supports that tweet.