Cheboygan Doctor Accused Of Murdering Wife Takes Plea Deal

A Cheboygan doctor accused of leaving medication out that led to his wife's overdose took a plea deal.

Jerome Siudara was arrested after his wife, Elizabeth, overdosed in their Inverness Township home August 2014.

Court documents say Siudara left out six days worth of medication because he was going on vacation with his mistress.

Siudara took a no contest plea to involuntary manslaughter Monday in an Emmet County courtroom.

He was originally also charged with premeditated first and second degree murder.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.