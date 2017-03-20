TCAPS Board Members To Vote On $1 Million Budget Changes

Traverse City Area Public Schools board members are planning to vote on a big change for next year.

The board will be voting on $1 million in curriculum and budget changes for 2017-18 school year.

Some of the changes could include replacing elementary world language classes with art and Phys. Ed.

Another suggestion is ending the international baccalaureate program at both middle schools.

We will have continuing coverage of their decisions on 9&10 News at 11.