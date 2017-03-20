Police Say Woman's Death In Isabella Co. Hot Tub Was Accidental

An update right now on the death of a woman in an Isabella County hot tub.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke with the sheriff Monday afternoon, who said they believe the death was an accident and the victim likely drowned.

Mabann Teller's body was found in February in a hot tub at the Baymont Inn.

Witnesses said she was very drunk leading up to her death.

The sheriff says her blood alcohol content was .365, and she had THC in her system when she died.