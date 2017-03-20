Man Accused Of Stealing From Neighbor In Wexford County

An odd situation at a Wexford County cabin complex.

State police say a drunk man broke into a cabin and stole things inside.

He is also the next door neighbor.

Troopers say James Spencer Jr. got into the neighbor's cabin through a window.

When the property owner found him, he ran off with several stolen items, telling the owner he would pay rent.

Spencer was arrested and now faces several charges, including home invasion and drunk driving for an unrelated incident.