Man Receives Probation Time, Fines After Causing Crash At Rogers City Festival

A man police originally said was drunk when he crashed into a van that hit a Ferris wheel learned his punishment.

Police say Daniel Lewis was going 80 miles per hour when he hit a parked van at the Nautical Festival in Rogers City back in August.

Monday, he was sentenced to two years probation and must pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

He already spent 28 days in jail.

Lewis pleaded no contest because he says he doesn't remember the crash.

The drunk driving charge was dropped after blood test came back negative.