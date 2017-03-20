Retiring Well with Michael Reese: Retirement Traps

If you need help managing your retirement funds, a show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can help.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show helps you plan for retirement and educate you on the best way to use your retirement savings.

Tuesday, advisors will be discussing the traps that people can fall into while planning for retirement.

They say many people overlook important things five to ten years before retirement.

“A retirement trap that people tend to fall in is the assumption that markets are always going to cooperate in their retirement years. The markets have been great the last few years and we've been in a bull run. Can you expect that to continue in your retirement? We don’t know,” explains financial advisor Art Canfield.

You can catch the show every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.