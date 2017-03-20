Sight and Sounds: Learning To Swim - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sight and Sounds: Learning To Swim

Posted: Updated:
By Catherine Brettschneider, Photojournalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Everybody, into the pool.

Tonight’s Sights and Sounds takes us into the chlorine, where photojournalist Catherine Brettschnedier found some local kids learning to swim at the Cadillac YMCA.