Former Shelter Dog Finds Girl Lying In Ditch Naked In The Upper Peninsula

A former shelter dog helped save the life of a little girl in the Upper Peninsula.

Police say the dog wouldn't stop barking and got the attention of its owners in Rapid River and led them to the 3-year-old girl who was found Friday morning, lying naked in a ditch.

The dog is named Peanut.

Her owner picked up the little girl and brought her to his house to warm her up and called for help.

She was taken to the hospital, uninjured.

Child protective services found the child's family, and ended up removing another young girl from the home.

Peanut’s owner says while waiting for the ambulance, the 3-year-old just kept saying one thing,"doggie."