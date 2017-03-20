Two Fishermen Die After Boat Capsizes In Van Buren Co. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Two Fishermen Die After Boat Capsizes In Van Buren Co.

Two fisherman died when their boat capsized in Van Buren County.

Crews were called out to the lake Saturday night by a man who said his friends were fishing and had yelled for help.

They were found a short time later. Both died in nearby hospitals.

The boat was found by rescuers about 75 yards from shore.

Crews found the men nearby.