Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pond In Clinton Co.

A toddler passed away after falling into a pond in Clinton County.

The sheriff's department says relatives found the boy Sunday afternoon in Watertown Township, not far from Lansing.

Emergency Medical Services brought him to the hospital where he died.

The child's name hasn't been released.

His death is under investigation.