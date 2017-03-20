Teen Girl Reported Missing: Last Seen In Saugatuck

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to state police Monday afternoon.

Police say Joy Dene Martin left voluntarily after talking with someone through the messenger application KIK.

She was last seen in Saugatuck Michigan, and is suspected to have taken a Greyhound bus.

She is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, a nose piercing and is white.

Police ask if you have any information on her whereabouts to call the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213