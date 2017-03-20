Manton Man Admits To Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Bottles From Local Bar

In this update, a Manton man admitted to stealing almost $200 worth of empty bottles and cans from a local bar.

Wexford County sheriff's deputies say the man broke into the Three Oh Eight bar in Manton more than once between October and November last year.

Johnny Cole pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny.

In exchange for the plea, the judge dismissed two counts of breaking and entering.

He could face up to four years in prison at his sentencing.