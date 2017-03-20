Police: Inmate Bit Corrections Officer At Grand Traverse Co. Jail

Traverse City police say an inmate bit a corrections officer at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Chief Jeff O’Brien says just after four Sunday morning, an officer in the jail tried to wake up Christopher Harper.

Harper swung at the officer and they both ended up on the ground.

Chief O’Brien says Harper also bit the officer twice on his left arm.

Harper is currently being held in the Grand Traverse County jail for failing to appear on a charge for driving with a suspended license, providing false information to police and assault on a corrections officer.

A report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office for charges of assault on a corrections officer.