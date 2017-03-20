Edamame Product Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

A popular edamame product has been recalled for possible listeria.

Advanced Fresh Concepts issued a voluntary recall for their edamame products dated between January 1, 2017 to March 17, 2017.

The product is called Edamame-Soybeans in Pods.

It has been recalled in 33 states, including Michigan.

The product can be found in refrigerated sections of some retail sushi counters, grocery stores, cafeterias and corporate dining centers.

The company discovered the contamination during a random testing for their Quality Assurance Program.

Listeria can cause fatal conditions in young children, elderly adults, pregnant women and others with weak immune systems.